The Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) and the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association (DHTA), has officially launched Tourism Awareness Month 2017 under the theme ‘Tourism Is Everybody’s Business, Let Us Play Our Part.’

The launch took place at the Fort Young Hotel on Wednesday May 3rd 2017 and CEO of the DDA, Collin Piper, stated that this year’s awareness campaign will focus on “local sensitization.”

“While our focus throughout the years is to promote Dominica externally, be it regionally or internationally, during this month and on this occasion, we are looking inward and our focus is on local sensitization,” he said.

As a means of informing the public on Dominica’s tourism product and the importance of each member in the industry, a number of activities are planned that engage not only stakeholders but targets the youth and public.

These activities include an already held National Tourism Trade Show and Cocktail, Tourism Youth Awareness through a school adventure tour and lectures, public awareness campaigns, Staycation, Hikefest 2017, and an all new Road to Adventure road show where senior officials from the Ministry of Health and the DHTA will be site visiting during the month.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Karen Prevost, who spoke on behalf of the Minister for Tourism and Urban Renewal, Robert Tonge, stated that much focus is placed on the integration of culture and festivals during tourism awareness month.

“We partner with the Ministry of Culture to promote DOMFESTA 2017 and Africa week, and we will close the month with the much-anticipated Jazz n’ Creole fringe events, with our partners and the main stage event at the Fort Shirley in Cabrits,” she explained.

According to her, the Ministry of Tourism has been engaged in a number of site enhancements, community tourism expansion, and urban renewal projects all towards the overall infrastructural development of the country.

“They are all aimed at increasing or improving our tourism product and this comes at a total budget of $2.28-million. Trade enhancement, beach enhancement works, rehabilitation of reception facilities, support to the yachting sector, capacity building of community tourism groups…and now the much talked about, and now that you have seen, the Roseau enhancement project which began with the opening of the New West Bridge,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the DDA, Benoit Badouille revealed that statistics of the Tourism Industry indicated a 4.9 percent increase in 2016 in the number of visitors to the island, where it went from 74,481 in 2015, to 78,129 in 2016.

He added that in the 2016/2017 season, 275,508 persons came in from cruise ships, a moderate decrease from the previous season of 278,595 cruise ship arrivals due to, according to Badouille, “last minute cancellations and weather related factors.”

“We had no control over it (the weather and cancellations) and as a result if you have five cancellations at about 3,000 passengers per vessel, that will easily amount to 15,000 persons and can make a huge difference between the numbers of passengers arriving this year compared to what transpired the year before,” he stated.

On a more positive note, Badouille stated that the cruise season is expected “to exceed 420,000 passengers from this 2017/2018 season.”

“We expect that a lot of work will go on to be able to ensure that we can continue to provide an increased quality service to our passengers because we have not had that increase since 2008/2009 and so that means that we are beginning to make new inroads into the industry and we would like with the help of all to ensure that our passengers experience will be that of second to none in terms of the port call that the vessels will be making,” he remarked.