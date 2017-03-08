With a drop in cruise ship arrivals in Dominica in 2015 and 2016, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Careen Prevost has announced that the country is expected to see an estimated 25 percent increase in cruise ship calls for the next season.

She was speaking the launch of Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) Cruise Tourism Strategy and Action Plan for Dominica held at the Garraway Hotel conference room on Tuesday.

According to Prevost, over the years the cruise sector has played a critical role in the country’s economy and the Ministry of Tourism is aware from the statistics that cruise arrivals reached its peak in 2010 when the island saw 272 calls.

“Now subsequently we saw a decline in cruise calls largely due to the pull out of Carnival Cruise Lines and also changes in the tourism sector due to the global financial crisis,” she said. “However due to government’s concerted efforts and improving standards of making investments in the sector we are expected an estimated 25 percent increase in cruise calls for the next season, which is projected at about 265 to 270 calls based on current bookings that we have seen for the next season.”

She continued, “For us at the Ministry of Tourism and Discover Dominica Authority (DDA,) and of course you as stakeholders, this is excellent news.”

Statistics from the Caribbean Tourism Association show that there has been a drop in cruise arrivals to Dominica in the past two years.

The statistics show in 2016 Dominica received 277,132 cruise ship visitors as compared to 279,341 in 2015.

That represents a 1.6 percent decrease for 2016.

In 2014, the island received 286,575 cruise ship visitors. Compared to the 2015 figure of 279,342, this represents a 2.5 percent drop.