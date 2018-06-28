Twenty-five (25) participants to include tour operators, dive operators, hoteliers and representatives from various Community Tourism Associations were awarded certificates at the closing ceremony of a three-day “Enhancing Tour Packages for Voluntourism” workshop on Wednesday.

The workshop organized by the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) was held at the Prevost Cinemall conference room.

“I am indeed grateful that you made the sacrifice for the last few days to be here and to be able to reshape, retool, re-energize yourself in terms of looking at Dominica and looking at the opportunities that present themselves as we go along,” Chairman of the DDA, Benoit Bardouille said while addressing the ceremony.

He continued, “Because I believe there is lots more to come in terms of Dominica and in terms of the opportunities we can harness based on the things that have happened.”

According to Bardouille, the opportunities are enormous, “and I just want us to bring ourselves together and in doing that we can harness for ourselves the strength that is required to be able to make us better and to be able to put Dominica back where it once was and even better as we move forward into the future.”

He went on to say that Discover Dominica Authority is beginning to take advantage of the situation because in building back Dominica better and stronger, Dominica needs all the help that it can get.

“And so as you can see after the Hurricane we had a lot of assistance from various agencies, but from our standpoint in terms of bringing back our tourism we had to endure going through the process of trying to get persons with various backgrounds to help us to bring back our industry,” he noted.

Bardouille said he is happy that the DDA is beginning to help Dominicans to do the things that are necessary to enhance the opportunities to represent itself.

He urged participants to utilize the tools that they are being provided with to make tourism and culture richer.

Meantime, Training Facilitator Joan Leacock from Barbados said participants have a clean slate in which to continue to break forth and move into establishing standards and criteria.

“So you can make Dominica greater again by establishing what you need to put in place to ensure that [A] this does not happen again and [b] to use it to the benefit of the country and everybody in it,” she stated.