MotMot Travel, based in the UK, has created a new Dominica “voluntouring” package to help the island nation get back on its feet following Hurricane Maria.

Dominica was one of the Caribbean islands hit hardest by Maria last September, and while regeneration efforts continue apace, MotMot is offering conscientious travellers the chance to make their own personal, positive contribution.

Unlike some more general voluntouring itineraries, the Caribbean specialist operator’s package focuses specifically on rebuilding Dominica’s historic Waitukubuli national trail.

The 114-mile trail, which runs the length of the island and is a designated eco-tourism site, was severely damaged and, so far, only one part of the trail – segment 12 – has reopened.

Guests will be able to take part in clean-up and rehabilitation works while learning about the island’s unique and diverse flora and fauna.

Colin Piper, chief executive and director of tourism at the Discover Dominica Authority, said: “After the devastation Hurricane Maria left behind, we had a huge task on our hands to rebuild the island. The introduction of voluntourism packages like the one from MotMot Travel has already had a huge impact on restoring the Waitukubuli national trail. We welcome the support from UK visitors who want to make a difference on their holiday and look forward to seeing them on the island.”

The seven-night tour, including four days’ forestry work, leads in at £1,900pp sharing a double room or £2,090pp for a single.

Prices include return flights to Antigua or Barbados with British Airways or Virgin Atlantic, connecting flights, transfers and ground transport, all-inclusive accommodation, two full days of guided tours and other fees, passes, charges and taxes.

MotMot Travel offers tailor-made and small group holidays to the Caribbean islands and surrounding Latin American countries.