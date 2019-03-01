Just over three months ago, Secret Bay reopened its doors with a host of new amenities, from the dreamy Gommier Spa to the innovative Zing Zing restaurant, attracting global acclaim and hosting travellers from around the world.

Now, we’re thrilled to be in the running for Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards, where we’ve previously ranked in the top 12 hotel resorts in the Caribbean. Vote for Secret Bay and you’ll also be entered to win a special giveaway from Travel + Leisure.

So, what are you waiting for?

VOTE!!!