VOTE FOR SECRET BAY: Travel + Leisure’s World’s BestDominica News Online - Friday, March 1st, 2019 at 10:07 AM
Just over three months ago, Secret Bay reopened its doors with a host of new amenities, from the dreamy Gommier Spa to the innovative Zing Zing restaurant, attracting global acclaim and hosting travellers from around the world.
Now, we’re thrilled to be in the running for Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards, where we’ve previously ranked in the top 12 hotel resorts in the Caribbean. Vote for Secret Bay and you’ll also be entered to win a special giveaway from Travel + Leisure.
So, what are you waiting for?
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.