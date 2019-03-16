Minister for Trade, Energy and Employment, Ian Douglas has described a National Exposition in observance of

Consumer Rights Day which was held at Windsor Park on Friday, as timely.

The Expo featured a number of stakeholders and the Smart products which they provide to the public.

The activity was organized by the Ministry of Trade in conjunction with the Dominica Consumer Protection Association.

“This Expo is therefore timely in allowing the public the knowledge necessary to embrace and engage the platforms which the government has been building and those to be built in the years to come,” he said.

According to Douglas, this year the celebration has been taken to another level.

“Most of us, if not all of us here, have a Smart device, a Smartphone or a tablet,” he noted. “We have the world at our fingertips literally.”

He went on to say that over the years, the government has been having appreciation for the use of Smart devices and building the platforms for safe use of those devices and has embarked on an E-Government agenda with the goal of establishing an information-based society.

Douglas said the government has created a platform that fosters the utilization of ICT’s to access, create, share and disseminate information.

“Government has also established an ICT Centre of Excellence at the Dominica State College [DSC] and the purpose of that Centre is to train ICT professionals in the use of ICT’s in order to aggressively build an ICT sector,” he added. “A Hub was also established in Grand Fond with several more hubs to be built within the next financial year.”

He added, “We are in tune with the ICT needs in this country….”

The Trade Minister also referred to the recently-signed agreement between the government and Digicel which he said will result in a more efficient public service and by extension an improvement in the World Bank “Doing Business” ratings.

Meantime, Director of Trade Matthan Walter said Smart products, “will always provide convenience, enjoyment and security, but education is ongoing, it’s a continuous process.”

“We need to understand them well so that we can make optimum use of those smart products,” he stated.

The theme for Consumer Rights Day was: “Trusted, Smart Products”.