Trade Unionist recommends freedom of information legislation

Secretary-Treasurer of the Waterfront and Allied Workers Union (WAWU), Kertiste Augustus, has called on the Dominica Media and Communication Association (DMCA) to pursue the enactment of a Freedom of Information Act for Dominica.
“You must push for and advocate for the introduction of a Freedom of Information Act. This will help to strengthen democracy in Dominica as the public will have an avenue to know what is going on,” Augustus said. “This will require much debate and dialogue. However it will be a plus if the government sees the wisdom of discussing it fully and then taking it to parliament for legislation.”
A Freedom of Information Act is generally, a piece of legislation that grants public access to documents or other data in the possession of a government agency or public authority, unless the information falls into a category that is specifically excluded from the terms of the legislation.
The call for the enactment of freedom of information legislation in Dominica has been made before. Media owner, Tim Durand, while addressing a media awards ceremony in 2015 on the “The Role of Journalism in a Democracy”, made the case for the enactment of such legislation in Dominica.
“We depend now on the generosity and the good will of our political leaders to make themselves available to us when we require information about issues in the country for on-passing to the public,” Durand told his audience.“And my recommendation which is nothing new…I think there is need for us to consider the Freedom of Information Act.”
But the matter has remained unattended despite persistent complaints by some of Dominica’s independent media outlets, about the difficulty they face in accessing information from the country’s political directorate and other government and public authorities.
Augustus, in his presentation to DMCA, also warned the journalists that the advent of social media had made it difficult for mainstream media.
“Social media presents a challenge and an opportunity to you as media workers; it threatens to undermine your ability and the relevance of mainstream media. If you are unable to deal with the pace of social media you may very well be in danger of losing your relevance.”
Augustus stated that social media also provides journalists with the opportunity to rethink and reorganize what they do on a daily basis.
“As media practitioners, you must be able to regulate yourself. Your organization should move with some speed to set up some sort of regulatory mechanism to guide the behaviour of your members and media workers in general,” Augustus suggested.
He said as the mouthpiece of the nation’s population, the media have the responsibility to convey information that is educational and uplifting and they must resist strongly, any attempt which seeks to influence them to publish information that they are unable to defend.
19 Comments
DNO, you have at times come in for some harsh and undeserved criticisms from both sides of the political aisle. When both sides attack you, you know that you are doing fairly well. There is always room for improvement as nothing is perfect. Keep trudging forward with the intention to improve even incrementally. Don’t let the detractors rattle you. We live in a post truth world, you now have to tell the truth the run.
I know some people in DA will see this as a partisan matter one way or the other, but this really shouldn’t be considered one. No matter which party runs things there’s essentially nothing that anyone in government puts into writing that shouldn’t end up on a publicly accessible web site.
This topic, ‘Freedom of Information’, is relevant to good governance and would only enhance our fragile democracy. The present regime operates in deep secrecy and thick darkness. Where there is no openness nor sunlight in government CORRUPTION becomes rampant. The government’s business is the people’s business. The more transparent a government becomes, the more the people and the country prosper. The Skerrit-DLP-led administration does not operate in the best interest of the people. SELF-INTEREST is their mantra. These guys have moved from rags to enormous opulence as soon as they enter government while most citizens remain in perpetual poverty, like flies in molasses, they are permanently stuck. Transparency, accountability, inclusiveness, fairness, efficiency, responsiveness, astute leadership and respect for rule of law are some tenets of good governance. All these principles are sadly missing with this DLP antidemocratic kleptocracy .
If it had freedom of information all now dno woulda put up the picture of the big house in mourne Daniel and ask who own that.? But all man fraid
Oh yes what about news outlets are the going to observe ethical practice of truth and explanation of sources .
Does freedom of information only mean freedom of government information ? Does it mean freedom to declassify government information ? Does it mean no more respect for privacy? Does it mean revoking libel and slander and publication liability ? Does it mean no more lawyer-client privilege of privacy ? What does it mean really.
It should not mean easier access to government information only. I have heard of PRO for government, police and other entities, are they functioning ? Should the proposed legislation curb the avalanche of fake news, false accusations, insults, untruths sedition, incitement of violence and hatred available in the mainstream and social media ?
And when the Act is passed who /what is going to put it into practice ?
Freedom of Information Acts are concerned only with public (government and its agencies) information. It does not revoke libel/slander laws nor private or privileged information.
Thanks. So we are talking of access of information from the government. So next question is what are the facts to demonstrate that we have none. That we have no “freedom of information” as far as the government activities go. When we say government, does it pertain to other members of Parliament who are not “in Government?”
Freedom of information is one of the basic tenets of good governance. Once the specific information is not protected from disclosure by law, the public, that is, every citizen should have access to it. Stop try to muddy the waters with your extraneous questions. This piece of legislation will only serve to strengthen our democracy regardless of which political party takes the reins of power. Only a dishonest, corrupt, scandalous government, with much to hide, will strenuously object to such a valuable addition to our present ‘democracy’.
As understood internationally, the term refers specifically to government information.
Your complaint about the media is a separate issue, but one might expect that increased transparency in government can only improve reporting on governmental matters.
Thanks Steve for narrowing down and for your definition. I am further enlightened. but I particularly mention this wide range off decimation of information to avoid indictment of any particular government, because it might become a free for all in criticizing the present government. So if we are talking about D A government nor matter which party is in power, can we make reference to the Official Secret Act, Financial and Store Rules . Or the classification of information of Top secret, Secret, confidential and private. Or the secretive nature of diplomatic relations and documents or disclosure of security information which may be declared treasonous. The transparency in government is a topic/issue worth bi-partisan discussion , and Mr Agustus is right on point in raising it.
Kertiste….garcon….go find work for you to do or retire. Social Security payments deducted from workers and not paid, safety in the work place issues, wrongful dismissal, foreign-owned stores in Roseau under-paying staff…… the list goes on.
ADMIN: This article is about this one topic from his speech at the media association meeting. He did address many other issues including the social security issue which was reported in other media.
Admin that is what I am talking about. your intervention in this is quite the ethical practice I wish to see.
Real professionalism. The difference between a tabloid and a news outlet.
Support that 100%. Long overdue,
Sir, you should just tell Q95 to push for freedom of information since they are the only media house on island that seems to be still independent and not afraid of Ahab and Jezebel.
How do you expect cecil and DBS, kairie, Voice of Life, DNO, The Old Chronicle, Vibes and others to push for freedom of information from Ahab, when they all seem to be owned by Ahab and Jezebel? Don’t you all understand that everything on island from the church to village councils have been bought by Ahab and Jezebel? Gason every building and street in Roseau down to the buildings of Ross University to the Cabrits Kempinski hotel seems bought by Ahab & Jezebel “Then Elijah said to the people, “I, even I only, am left a prophet of the LORD, but Baal’s prophets are 450 men” 1 Kings 18:22
ADMIN: We appreciate what must be your sense of humour.
Thanks DNO for treating it as a sense of humor because that’s my objective lol
Didn’t this event take place since on the weekend based on what I heard on other news outlet?
If that is so, stale news.
SO WHAT???
What about the people who didn’t hear it and now seeing it on DNO? Its News to them!