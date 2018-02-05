(Trinidad) Facebook users to pay for their defamatory postsTrinidad Express, Rickie Ramdass Multimedia Desk - Monday, February 5th, 2018 at 1:10 PM
A woman who published defamation claims about a family on Facebook, will have to compensate her victims.
On Monday, Justice Frank Seepersad ruled that Jenelle Burke made a series of unsubstantiated libellous statements that caused the family to suffer “shame and embarrassment” since those statements were false and may have been seen by thousands.
Burke published posts stating that the family was engaged in incestuous activities.
2 Comments
Dominicans post almost any and everything on facebook. Can on imagine how eager I am to welcome that in Dominica.
I glad DNO published that article. We must do that in Dca as well. Dominicans are very troublesome people on that Facebook.