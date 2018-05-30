Trinidad: Granddaughter charged for murder of her grandmotherDominica News Online - Wednesday, May 30th, 2018 at 10:53 AM
Elma David of Trinidad, the only granddaughter, of 88 year old Edna David was charged with her murder at her court appearance on Monday in Trinidad.
An autopsy was ordered on the Body of Elma David who was originally believed to have passed by natural causes. However, the autopsy revealed that the grandmother died of suffocation. One week later her granddaughter, Edna, was charged for her murder. Mental health may be an issue in this case as the 23 year old Edna is an outpatient of the St. Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital.
She is expected to appear again in court on June 11th.
