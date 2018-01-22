Trinidad hits 41 murders as cousin of Olympic Gold medalist shot deadTrinidad and Tobago Guardian, Ralph Banwarie - Monday, January 22nd, 2018 at 1:44 PM
Trinidad police are probing the murder of Kevon “Monkey” Walcott, the cousin of Olympic Gold medallist Keshorn Walcott, who was gunned down at his home on Saturday night.
Police believe that the 41st murder so far for the year may be in retaliation for the recent murder of a fisherman in the rural northeast coast village of Cumana.
