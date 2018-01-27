PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad — Trinidad and Tobago was rocked by two earthquakes within a five-minute period on Friday but there were no reports of injuries and damage to infrastructure according to CMC.

The Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) said that the first quake, with a magnitude of 4.7 occurred at 10:47 (local time on Friday morning , while the other measuring 5.1 occurred 10:40 am (local time).

The SRC also reported that the first quake was located Latitude: 10.54N, Longitude: 61.86W and at a depth of 10 kilometers (km).

It was felt 41 km WSW of Port of Spain, 54 km NW of San Fernando south of the capital and 65 km W of Arima, east of here.

The second quake was located at Latitude: 10.03N, Longitude: 62.11W and also at a depth of 10 km.

It was also felt in Port of Spain, San Fernando and 107 km north of Tucupita, Venezuela.