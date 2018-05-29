A Trinidad Supreme Court Judge, who was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), was found to have been charged under the wrong law and subsequently had his matter adjourned to July 3.

Justice Kevin Ramcharan was involved in a car accident on Saturday on Saddle Road in Maraval Trinidad. According to police, Ramcharan was administered a breathalyzer test and was found to be over the legal limit. He was brought to the St. Clair police station for another test and then charged with DUI.

Ramcharan appeared before a judge yesterday where his matter was adjourned due to a police blunder. The section of the law he was charged under, Section 70(4)(1), did not exist, instead, it was determined that he should have been charged under Section 70 (A)(1) of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act.

This was not the first time the youngest of the Supreme Court judges has been embroiled in controversy as he had allegedly posted sexually explicit tweets about women’s bodies and pornography last year after being appointed as a high court judge.

His bail was certified at $15,000.