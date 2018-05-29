Trinidad Judge charged with Driving Under the Influence has matter adjournedDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 29th, 2018 at 12:52 PM
A Trinidad Supreme Court Judge, who was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), was found to have been charged under the wrong law and subsequently had his matter adjourned to July 3.
Justice Kevin Ramcharan was involved in a car accident on Saturday on Saddle Road in Maraval Trinidad. According to police, Ramcharan was administered a breathalyzer test and was found to be over the legal limit. He was brought to the St. Clair police station for another test and then charged with DUI.
Ramcharan appeared before a judge yesterday where his matter was adjourned due to a police blunder. The section of the law he was charged under, Section 70(4)(1), did not exist, instead, it was determined that he should have been charged under Section 70 (A)(1) of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act.
This was not the first time the youngest of the Supreme Court judges has been embroiled in controversy as he had allegedly posted sexually explicit tweets about women’s bodies and pornography last year after being appointed as a high court judge.
His bail was certified at $15,000.
8 Comments
Dominica need Breathalyzer
The police in DA would NEVER charge a politician of the ruling party much more a judge. A police said he placed charge on a former government minister of this sitting party and the man asked him “Don’t you know who I am”…the police responded yes but u are driving a vehicle without licence. It is illegal. The police said he was summoned to the office of the Chief of Police and instructed to drop the charge.
Knowing Trinidad. I doubt this was an honest mistake. Rather it must have been a mistake of convenience
No one is above the Law, but if it was it Dominica he gone above
Well they do say a picture is worth a thousand words.
“Do as I say, not as I do.”
Looool!!! They really say a picture is worth a 1000 words lol.
This guy needs help. It has gone to his head that he is so young and a judge.