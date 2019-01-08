Trinidad company to help Dominica develop tourism industryLoop TT News - Tuesday, January 8th, 2019 at 11:53 AM
Dominica’s Ministry of Tourism and the Discover Dominica Authority have contracted a Trinidadian firm to help develop the island’s National Tourism Policy and Tourism Master Plan.
Tourism Intelligence International (TII) headed by Dr. Auliana Poon have been chosen to help develop a comprehensive sustainable policy, plan and action programme for tourism development over the next decade.
The plan will seek to address multiple fronts including the preservation of Dominica’s environment and the optimisation of the social and economic benefits from tourism to the country.
Dr. Auliana Poon, Managing Director of Tourism Intelligence International, acknowledged that “this Tourism Master Plan consultancy was an extraordinarily significant project for us to win as we competed against more than 20 companies from around the world.
Continue……. We keep focusing on what we dont have. Pirates of the Caribbean filmed in the island not one of the locations set up with a pirate experience. Build an old pirate ship give tours, set up partnership with hotel chains in Antigua guada st.lucia organize day tours to our unique features. We have most volcanic features, whale watching etc. DNO does not have enough space to write. I am tired of bringing up these ideas hoping someone with commonsense will listen. All this could be done to most importantly increase arrival numbers. Tourist come for an experience. By the time international airport is here we would already have sitea upgrades, attractions, and experience to capitalize on. We spend our creative spirit on gossip and minding other people business while we cannot figure out shit dor ourselves. I am pissed because we are capable and seem to think that everyone else have solutions dor us. Frankly fed up.
Shaka Zulu you are right on the ball with this but Dominica has a penchant for not listen to its own.
they often remember us for WHO WE WERE while at school in 1st Form rather than SEE US FOR WHO WE HAVE BECOME – Human resource pool that can contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.
If we comment on an issue constructively it is perceived as if we are on a political agenda – a product of the comical political environment perpetuated by the THREE POLITICAL TRIBES (some more than the other). SO SAD. What is more there is an inherent socio-political disease of DISHONORITIS. If you attempt to achieve anything then someone, somewhere in Dominica tries to discredit or dishonor you.
I know the WE CAN DO FAR FAR BETTER THAN THAT because we have SOME OF THE BRIGHTEST PEOPLE but we seem unable to harness their expertise for our development.
It freaking annoys me every time i see a news like that. After 40 years of independence you mean to tell me Dominica cannot develop its own tourism industry. WTF is wrong with our creativity. When will we ever believe in ourselves and our ability. Let me give you guys a little info i found out 20 yrs ago while doing case study in Ms Francis geo class at CDCC. Sucess of tourism depends on number of arrivals. Number of arrivals depends on access and direct flights from markets. That also depends on pull factors or attractions. We have lost the best potential for tourism marketing in the name of Ross University. Let me suggest clean Portsmouth beaches, make possi a heritage city. Rehabilitation of old buildings in thier historic form. Build yaught mariner in possi make it a free port. That will increase arrivals quickly while we try to figure out an international airport that should have been built 30 years ago. We have 5 of the top 10 black sand beaches in Caribbean. We keep focusing
I hope that one day, rather than soliciting more than twenty competing companies around the world, we can use our own insight and talent to project a positive visitor image of Dominica.
It is not surprising that TII was awarded the contract. It developed the previous policy and master plan. I don’t see any significant re-orientation between the new and previous policies and plans. The current exercise may just be an updating of the previous documents.