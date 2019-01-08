Dominica’s Ministry of Tourism and the Discover Dominica Authority have contracted a Trinidadian firm to help develop the island’s National Tourism Policy and Tourism Master Plan.

Tourism Intelligence International (TII) headed by Dr. Auliana Poon have been chosen to help develop a comprehensive sustainable policy, plan and action programme for tourism development over the next decade.

The plan will seek to address multiple fronts including the preservation of Dominica’s environment and the optimisation of the social and economic benefits from tourism to the country.

Dr. Auliana Poon, Managing Director of Tourism Intelligence International, acknowledged that “this Tourism Master Plan consultancy was an extraordinarily significant project for us to win as we competed against more than 20 companies from around the world.

Read Full Story