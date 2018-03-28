The National workers union (NWU) of Trinidad and Tobago has expressed “bewilderment and “disgust” over the government’s position to refuse support for waiving of Dominica’s membership fees to the OAS for two years due to effects of hurricane Maria according to Caribbean News Service.

NWU’s confusion over the matter stems from the assistance Trinidad provided post-Maria only to seemingly take an opposing stance to Dominica on this issue.

