Trinidad Union demands accounting for vote against DominicaCaribbean News Service - Wednesday, March 28th, 2018 at 7:06 PM
The National workers union (NWU) of Trinidad and Tobago has expressed “bewilderment and “disgust” over the government’s position to refuse support for waiving of Dominica’s membership fees to the OAS for two years due to effects of hurricane Maria according to Caribbean News Service.
NWU’s confusion over the matter stems from the assistance Trinidad provided post-Maria only to seemingly take an opposing stance to Dominica on this issue.
11 Comments
I think that the union in Trinidad using this issue as a ram to batter their own government is misplaced. Perhaps they are not aware that this plea of poverty , as a ground for not paying its OAS membership fee comes from a government, led by a Prime Minister, who’s vanity made him donate the equivalent of E.C.$.59,000 in Feb. of 2016 to a charity in Amritsar (India), during a visit when he was also awarded a Doctorate of questionable value from the private Lovely International University in the same locality. This was after Dominica experienced serious damages caused by storm Erica.
Somefing not right .
there is something sinister here .
some underlying issue that needs to be brought to the surface as there appears to be a
serious dent in unity .
It could be the vote on a more serious matter next time .
Not a big deal people, calm down. Compared to the Aid TnT has given in good faith to Dominica after the storm this is miniscule, not worth all this typing. It’s mostly symbolic calm down.
I support the call of the National Workers Union in seeking and explanation for the motivation behind what seemed to be a heartless vote. Granting Dominica this request will no way impact Trinidad so it is very confusing that this step was taken. The thought processes of Dr Keith Rowley and Dennis Moses in making this decision is of interest to the citizens of the region.
That is a very good question and when you get the answer, please share it with us. This is the season of Judas and we would not be appalled to face another Judas. In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, you offered so much help, much needed help. You even took in our students! Now suddenly you got amnesia and don’t think we should get a waiver? Come on man! We love our Trini people and it is sad when those who represent us make us look bad.
Uhhh but Trinidad what is your gripe with us?
I believe the stance taken by T&T is not against the people of Dca but rather against Skerrit and the DLP Government because of the level of corruption it is being alleged thats taking place with donated monies. Unfortunately we the people are caught in the crossfire. However, being independent minded I believe the fees should have been waived in the interest of regional unity.
Assertive like the rod of Moses!
The Level of corruption? Explain! Enlighten us with facts. Are you claiming that the Skerrit’s Gov’t is robbing the people of the international donation moneys and taking advantage of situation?? Do you really think Sherrit is that stupid?
How about maybe Trinidad is just bitter that after providing such resources post Maria that they didn’t get any of the construction contracts?
trini neva like DA antgua and stlucia lthat is our brother keeper.to protect our student they protest against god is good our goverment an ppl akways open to strangers one day we will b the bread basket of the world
I agree with them.
this is because Trinidad knows something the rest do not