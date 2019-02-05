The Trinity School of Ministry (TSOM), operating under the auspices of Truth & Grace Fellowship Global, hosted its 3rd Annual Graduation Commencement Ceremony over the weekend.

The event was held under the theme, “Graced: Faithfully serving to reveal God’s glory!” on Sunday February 3, at 4:30 pm at Truth & Grace Fellowship Global building

Twelve (12) students graduated with honors having obtained a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Awards were given for highest achievement in the different courses. Recognition was given to students who made the Dean’s and President’s List and the Valedictorian award went to Florestine Etienne for outstanding academic performance.

The president of TSOM, Reverend Randy C. Rodney and faculty, celebrated the achievements of 14 students who did the programme. In his welcome and opening remarks, Reverend Rodney stated, “This year’s graduation is a true manifestation of resilience, in its truest definition bouncing back after being stretched.”

He continued, “Our last graduation was sandwiched between Hurricane Irma on September 6th and Hurricane Maria, on September 17th, [2017].”

Rodney explained that this meant that course materials were held up or destroyed because of Hurricane Irma, which was a category 5 Hurricane. He added that classes were also disrupted and pushed back because of Hurricane Maria.

“We have students from three other churches graduating here today; for this I am grateful,” said Reverend Rodney, who’s also the senior pastor at Truth and Grace Fellowship Global.

Keynote speaker, Miss Elma Williams, encouraged the graduating class of 2018, noting three points that they should go out with to make an impact in the world.

“You have been contacted by God and adorned to serve, you are connected to God and should be devoted in your service and you are committed to God to divulge the information in serving so God’s glory can be revealed. So you are contacted, connected and committed to do something,” she declared.

Reverend Frankie Rathanam, President of FITS Caribbean and other local pastors, delivered congratulatory remarks.

The valedictorian, Florestine Etienne and salutatorian, Rena Baptist, received several awards and gave the praises to God, thanking him for the patience and grace which allowed them to continue and complete this journey.

TSOM was birthed to assist the body of Christ in Dominica to grow into full stature especially in the handling and presentation of the Word of God. The board and staff at TSOM would like to thank God for the benefits they have already seen through the various teachings which comprise 20 courses which include Hermeneutics (The Art and Science of Preaching), Divine Economics, Servant Leadership, The New Testament Survey, Sermon Preparation, Excellence in Ministry and Basic Bible Doctrine.