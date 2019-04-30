Triple Kay International signs major deal with Trinidad promoter

Tuesday, April 30th, 2019
Dominica’s top Bouyon Band Triple Kay International has signed a historic deal with Trinidad based promoter, JC Management.

The deal will see JC Management handling booking arrangements for Triple Kay within the Commonwealth Caribbean.

JC Management Talent lists includes a number of major International Soca acts like Farmer Nappy, Shurwayne Winchester, Olatunji, Kevin Lyttle, Problem Child and Marvay.

Manager of Triple Kay International Jeoffrey Joseph says signing with JC Management will help take not only the band, but Dominica’s Bouyon music to another level.

 

 

  1. Mr. Ben Dover
    April 30, 2019

    i hope with this you guys will get proper coaching on how to play properly. I listen to many of your lives, and many times i hear confusion. Granted in a live setting with rum in your head you dont hear a lot of the mistakes in the music, but non the less i wish you guys luck. make dominica proud.

  2. carlty
    April 30, 2019

    Congratulations Guys.

  3. Island peeps
    April 30, 2019

    Triple Kay as a businessman let me give you guys a little advice. Hiring a management company to do what you can do with just a phone call is bad business. I have no idea what’s your current manager background but that’s where you should invest not in a management company. Your big investment should be in a marketing agency not a management company. We as a people tend to give away the little pie we have before we can build a good oven. You guys are very talented I would hate to see you are taken advantage of.

    • lightbulb
      April 30, 2019

      I have suspicions that certain venues in certain countries, have controlled access to a select few.

      • Dominican
        April 30, 2019

        If such venues are government controller/owned your argument may hold water. However, if business interests prevail, venues will book those acts that promise to bring the most revenue and/or profit. Public acclaim, generated through record sales and social media exposure play a predominant role in this.

