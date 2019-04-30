Triple Kay International signs major deal with Trinidad promoter

Dominica’s top Bouyon Band Triple Kay International has signed a historic deal with Trinidad based promoter, JC Management.

The deal will see JC Management handling booking arrangements for Triple Kay within the Commonwealth Caribbean.

JC Management Talent lists includes a number of major International Soca acts like Farmer Nappy, Shurwayne Winchester, Olatunji, Kevin Lyttle, Problem Child and Marvay.

Manager of Triple Kay International Jeoffrey Joseph says signing with JC Management will help take not only the band, but Dominica’s Bouyon music to another level.