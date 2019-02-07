Sales and Marketing Assistant at Josephine Gabriel and Company Limited, Gerald George has said the company is “elated” to present Trois Pitons Water as the official water for ‘Mass Domnik’ 2019.

George spoke at the weekly DFC press conference at the Prevo’s cinemall on Wednesday.

He said the Josephine Gabriel and Company, through its flagship brands, Heineken and Coca Cola, is the only beverage sponsor for the Dominica Calypso Association at the Stardom Tent.

George also mentioned the various bands and events which the company is sponsoring for this year’s carnival.

“We are also sponsors of the Signal Band,Hysteria and Amnesia band and Josephine Gabriel and Co. Ltd will also continue its sponsorship of the Junior Calypso Monarch which is the breeding ground for the sustenance of the art form,” he stated.

On top of that, George revealed, Bouyon artiste, Asa Banton has come on board with the company as Trois Piton Water’s brand ambassador.

Dominica Festival Committee (DFC) Events Coordinator, Marva Williams announced at the media conference, that the Discover Dominica Authority has taken a decision to bring back the Kiddies Carnival.

“We know it’s something that has been done in the past. Were doing it with the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Dominica and it will be called a “Come as you like kiddies carnival.”

“We thought about the carnival Friday as schools do a ‘come as you like’ in their schools and we figured this would be a great avenue to bring all the students of the different schools together in their costumes and just do a mini parade with them on carnival Sunday on Kennedy avenue. ”

She said this will get the students to showcase their different costumes and organizers hope to influence them to wear something that represents some aspect of the traditional mass.

Williams said will move from Kennedy Avenue to at the food court Windsor Park Sports Stadium where all the children will come together to have fun and be entertained by DJ Snow and the Triple-Kay Band.