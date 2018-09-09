A weak high pressure system is expected to be the dominant feature across the area during the next 24 hours. Light winds and daytime heating could produce some cloudiness, localized showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms by afternoon.

At 11 am, Tropical Storm Isaac was located near latitude 14.3 degrees north and longitude 39.1 degrees west or about 1470 miles east of the Windward Islands.

Isaac is moving westward towards the area at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds now increased to 65 mph. Some strengthening is forecast and Isaac could become a hurricane by later today or tonight.

On the forecast track, Isaac is expected to begin affecting Dominica on Wednesday and passing near to or over Dominica on Thursday. However, activity associated with the system should begin affecting Dominica by Wednesday.

Residents are advised to closely monitor the progress of Isaac and to make all the necessary preparations for the arrival of this system.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking up to 5.0ft.