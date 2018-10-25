A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Dominica. Tropical storm conditions are affecting the area.

At 8pm, Tropical Storm Kirk was located near latitude 13.9 North and longitude 60.7 West, 95 miles or 152 kilometers south south-east of Dominica. Maximum sustained winds remain near 50mph and extend 140 miles primarily to the east of the center. Kirk is moving west north-westward near 14 mph. on the current track, the center of Kirk is expected to pass near to or over St. Lucia soon.

Winds gusting to tropical storm force (up to 45kts/ 50mph) are expected particularly across the southern half of the island, tonight. Moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and scattered thunderstorms are expected to continue affecting Dominica tonight into tomorrow morning. The current rainfall projection is for accumulations of at least 4 to 8 inches (100 to 200 mm) with isolated higher amounts in elevated areas.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be extremely vigilant and to exercise extreme caution as life threatening flash flooding and landslides are possible. A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Dominica.

Residents are advised to take all necessary precautions to protect life and property.

Large waves of up to 4.0m (13 feet) and dangerous rip-tides can be expected. These adverse sea-conditions are expected to persist into the week-end when northerly swells being generated by Post-Tropical Cyclone Leslie in the north-central Atlantic, will move southwards across the Lesser Antilles.

Mariners and other users of the sea should remain extremely cautious. Small craft operators and sea-bathers are advised to stay out of the water. A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning will remain in effect for Dominica until 6am Monday October 1st.

A small-craft Warning means in this case that mean seas equal to or greater than 3m (10ft) will be affecting the marine area.

A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.

The next update on Tropical Storm Kirk will be issued by the Dominica Meteorological Service at 11pm.