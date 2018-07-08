A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for Dominica as the remnants of Beryl are now racing towards the Leeward Islands.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case, within the next 12 hours.

At 5pm, the remnants of Beryl were located near latitude 15.2 North, longitude 60.3 West or about 70 miles or 110 kilometres east south-east of Dominica. The remnants are moving toward the west-northwest near 26 mph (42 km/h) with maximum sustained winds near 45mph or 75km/h with higher gusts. On the forecast track, the remnants of Beryl will move across the Leeward Islands, including Dominica, this evening into tonight.

The remnants of Beryl still presents the potential to produce moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms, which could result in flooding, and winds gusting to tropical storm force this evening into tonight across Dominica. Current rainfall amount projected for Dominica is between 2 to 4 inches (50 to 100mm) with higher amounts in elevated areas.

As a result, a FLOOD WARNING remains in effect for Dominica up to 12pm Monday July 9, 2018. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be extremely vigilant and to exercise extreme caution as life threatening flash flooding is possible.

Very rough seas are expected to affect Dominica tonight through to Monday. All users of the sea are advised to remain vigilant and to continue to take the necessary precautions to protect life and property.

A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning are in effect up to 12pm Monday July 9, 2018. Large waves and dangerous rip-currents will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators. Sea bathers should stay out of the water.

The next update on the remnants of Beryl will be issued by the Meteorological Service at 8p.m.