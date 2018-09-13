The Tropical Storm Warning for Dominica has been discontinued as of 5:00 pm as Tropical Storm Isaac moves further away from Dominica into the Caribbean Sea.

However, the Met Office is advising residents to continue to be vigilant as tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rain could still affect the island. A flood warning remains in effect for Dominica until 6pm Friday September 14, 2018.

The 500 PM weather advisory puts the center of Tropical Storm Isaac near latitude 14.9 North, longitude 63.2 West. Isaac is moving toward the west near 16 mph, and this general motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected for the next few days.

Isaac should move farther away from the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica today, and then move across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea through the weekend. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Isaac is forecast to gradually weaken over the next few days, and could degenerate into a tropical wave during that time. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb.

Tropical Storm Isaac is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with isolated amounts up to 8 to 10 inches over Dominica.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be extremely vigilant and to exercise extreme caution as life threatening flash flooding and mudslides are expected.

Mariners and other users of the sea should remain extremely cautious. Large waves of up to 19.0ft and dangerous rip-currents will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators. Sea-bathers should stay out of the water. Coastal flooding is possible in low-lying areas on eastern and northern coasts.

A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning are in effect until 6 pm Friday September 14, 2018.

There are no other systems posing an immediate threat to Dominica following Isaac.