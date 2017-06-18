The Meteorological Service is advising Dominican residents to monitor the progress of a weather system that currently poses a threat to portions of the southern Windward Islands.

A release from the Met Office states that the National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone Two, located east of the Lesser Antilles and which has a high chance of a becoming a Tropical Storm.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions areexpected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

At 800 PM the disturbance was centered near latitude 7.7 north, longitude 51.4 west or about 690 miles or 1110 km east southeast of the Windward Islands. The system is moving toward the west near 23 mph (37 km/h). A fast motion toward the west-northwest is expected for the next 48 hours. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move through the southern Windward Islands on Monday night and Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and the disturbance is expected to reach tropical storm intensity later tonight or on Monday before it reaches the Windward Islands.

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with the disturbance is gradually becoming better organized and additional development is likely during the next couple of days.

The release from the Met Office adds that tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the warning area overnight Monday and Tuesday morning, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

The disturbance is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches over the Windward Islands Monday through Tuesday.

The Met Office cautions that despite the fact that no watches or warnings have been issued for Dominica, residents are advised to monitor the progress of this system and to remain vigilant as a feeder band from the system could move across the island resulting in an increase in rainfall, possible thunderstorms and gusty winds on Tuesday.

A small craft warning is in effect for Dominica as of 6pm today to 6pm on Tuesday for above normal seas and high winds.

The Dominica Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation and provide the necessary updates.