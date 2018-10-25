In its 2pm advisory, the Dominica Meteorological Service is reporting that Kirk has become somewhat disorganized. However, a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Dominica and tropical storm conditions are expected to spread across Dominica later today into Friday.

At 2pm, Tropical Storm Kirk was located near latitude 14.0 North and longitude 59.9 West, 118 miles or 189 kilometers east south-east of Dominica. Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph and extend 140 miles from the center. Kirk is moving west north-westward near 14 mph. Kirk has become a bit disorganized, but strong winds are still occurring east of the centre. On the forecast track, the center is projected to pass south of Dominica, near to or over Martinique, later this afternoon into evening.

The forecast is for pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain, scattered thunderstorms and winds gusting to tropical storm force (up to 45kts/ 50mph) to affect Dominica as the afternoon progresses into tonight. The current rainfall projection is for accumulations of at least 4 to 8 inches (100 to 200 mm) with isolated higher amounts in elevated areas.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be extremely vigilant and to exercise extreme caution as life threatening flash flooding and landslides are possible. A FLOOD WARNING is now in effect for Dominica.

Residents are advised to be on the alert and to not become complacent as Kirk approaches. Take all necessary precautions to protect life and property. Preparations should be completed at this time.

Large waves of up to 4.0m (13 feet) and dangerous rip-tides can be expected. These will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators. These adverse sea-conditions are expected to persist into the week-end when northerly swells being generated by Post-Tropical Cyclone Leslie in the north-central Atlantic, will move southwards across the Lesser Antilles.

Mariners and other users of the sea should remain extremely cautious and make all necessary preparations to protect property and should by now be in port. Small craft operators and sea-bathers are advised to stay out of the water. A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning will remain in effect for Dominica until 6am Monday October 1st.

A small-craft Warning means in this case that mean seas equal to or greater than 3m (10ft) will be affecting the marine area.

A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.

The next update on Tropical Storm Kirk will be issued by the Dominica Meteorological Service at 5pm.