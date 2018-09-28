School children to stay home but teachers and all other employees to return to workDominica News Online - Friday, September 28th, 2018 at 7:01 AM
School children have been asked to stay home today but work resumes for teachers and the rest of the public as Tropical Storm Kirk continues to move into the Eastern Caribbean Sea.
The public has also been advised that the Douglas Charles airport is open.
However, according to the 5:00 am advisory from the Dominica Meteorological Service, a Storm Warning remains in effect for the island as tropical storm conditions continue to affect the area.
