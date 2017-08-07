Tropical wave affecting DominicaMet Office press release - Wednesday, August 2nd, 2017 at 8:20 AM
A westward moving tropical wave is currently affecting the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica. Satellite and radar imagery indicated that cloudiness, moderate and isolated heavy shower and thunderstorm activity have been affecting the area overnight into this morning. Moisture and instability associated with the tropical wave are expected to linger across the area up to late Thursday into Friday.
As a result, persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks (including persons who reside or do business along river banks or persons who must use bridges and low-lying roadways) are advised to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution as these hazards are possible during the period.
Strong winds and hazy conditions will also be evident. A small craft advisory is in effect for above normal seas and high winds up to Thursday. Sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms due to gusty winds. All users of the sea are advised to exercise caution.
Meanwhile, another tropical wave is expected to approach the area by late Sunday into Monday.
The public is advised be cautious and to keep informed by listening to further updates provided by the Meteorological Service.
