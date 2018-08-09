A high pressure system will maintain a relatively dry and stable atmosphere across the area during the earlier part of tonight, according to the 6.00 pm advisory from the Meteorological Service. However, by after midnight, an increase in moisture and instability, associated with a tropical wave can be expected across the area.

This is expected to result in an increase in cloudiness, scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across the area during tomorrow into Saturday morning with a gradual drying out of the atmosphere by Saturday afternoon. Residents in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise caution during the passage of this wave.

Slightly hazy conditions will persist across the area over the next few days with some fluctuations in concentration.

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 5.0ft.