Tropical Wave expected to begin affecting Lesser Antilles tonightDominica Meteorological News Online - Tuesday, October 16th, 2018 at 7:00 PM
Another tropical wave is expected to affect the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours, according to the 6:00 pm weather update from the Dominica Meteorological Service.
Increased cloudiness, shower activity which could be moderate to heavy at times and isolated thunderstorms are expected across the island chain, particularly from tonight into tomorrow. The unsettled weather conditions are projected to linger into early Thursday.
People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise caution during the period.
Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking up to 8.0ft. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, should exercise caution.
