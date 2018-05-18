Tropical Wave projected to affect DominicaDominica News Online - Friday, May 18th, 2018 at 8:25 AM
A trough system is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness and shower activity across the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 to 48 hours, Met officials are reporting.
The Met Office states in an advisory released earlier this morning, that a temporary reduction in shower activity can be expected during today with showers returning by afternoon.
According to the advisory, a tropical wave is also projected to move across the southern portion of the island chain on Sunday into early Monday spreading showers across the island. Breezy conditions will be maintained across the area.
People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to exercise caution during the period.
Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking between 7.0 to 8.0 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.
