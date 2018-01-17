Trumps highly provocative, racially charged statements have been receiving harsh reactions locally, regionally and globally. One such response comes from Barbadian David Comissiong president of the Clement Payne Movement political party. In a “declaration” issued on behalf of the Caribbean people Comissiong stated that president Trump is no longer welcome in the Caribbean according to Barbados Today.

“We, the undersigned representatives of the sovereign people of the Caribbean, hereby declare that president Donald Trump of the United States of America is persona non grata in our Caribbean region,” Comissiong said as he read from the statement that was prepared by the “Pan-Africanist and socialist popular forces of the Caribbean nation of Barbados”.

Read Full Story