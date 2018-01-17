Trump not WelcomeBarbados Today - Wednesday, January 17th, 2018 at 1:45 PM
Trumps highly provocative, racially charged statements have been receiving harsh reactions locally, regionally and globally. One such response comes from Barbadian David Comissiong president of the Clement Payne Movement political party. In a “declaration” issued on behalf of the Caribbean people Comissiong stated that president Trump is no longer welcome in the Caribbean according to Barbados Today.
“We, the undersigned representatives of the sovereign people of the Caribbean, hereby declare that president Donald Trump of the United States of America is persona non grata in our Caribbean region,” Comissiong said as he read from the statement that was prepared by the “Pan-Africanist and socialist popular forces of the Caribbean nation of Barbados”.
9 Comments
Stupes why would trump come to your …. hole country anyway
Meanwhile, people from the Caribbean continue to apply for Visas to enter the US.
I’m more concerned about what politicians actually DO over that of what they SAY.
Most of these US and European leaders are thinking it anyway, they’re just not dumb enough to say it.
I concur Mr. Comissiong. His prejudice towards people of color for over a decade, has now manifested itself in his immigration policies aimed at targeting non whites. The visa lottery program which has benefited thousands of Caribbean nationals, is about to be terminated by him. His determination to end chain migration will make it difficult for a family member to sponsor another family member. These discriminatory policies will have a lasting impact on Caribbean people.
what nonesense is this and why is DNO bothering to report this and provide legitimacy and a platform of publicity for these unknowns….just as the so-called People”s Party entity in Dominica. C’mon man DNO!
Waste of time!! Does Trump or America care? The fact of the matter is if Trump really made that statement, he was expressing the sentiments of many many americans.
All Crabs coming out from their holes to talk about Trump. Have they heard of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica and the language he has used to describe those that have a different opinion from his? Some of his key advisors are from Barbados and yet no one is saying nothing. Why don’t we take care of our own house first then go to the US to take care of their house? I don’t support Trump but these Caribbean hypocrites need to take care of their own Trump first
I agree 100%. Hypocrites the lot of them.
Because it a domestic issue. Skerrit doesnt openly diss citizens from countries and call them names. no he will do that with his local brothers and sisters. But yes, most of our leaders are truly hypocrites.