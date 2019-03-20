US President Donald Trump will meet five Caribbean leaders this Friday with Venezuela and China among a wide range of topics to be discussed.

Trump will meet the leaders of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, the Republic of Haiti, Jamaica, and Saint Lucia on Friday, March 22, 2019, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday.

“The President looks forward to working with countries in the region to strengthen our security cooperation and counter China’s predatory economic practices,” she said. “The President will use this meeting as an opportunity to thank these countries for their support for peace and democracy in Venezuela.”

She said Trump will highlight potential opportunities for energy investment in the Caribbean region and will reaffirm the US relationship and commitment to the region.

Dominica is an openly vocal supporter and ally of both Venezuela and China.

China has a large embassy here and has funded several major infrastructural projects on the island.

The economic and political crisis in Venezuela has been a sticking point in the Caribbean region with countries such as Dominica and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines openly siding with President Nicolas Maduro.

Some other countries, including Saint Lucia, have said the election of Maduro for a second term in office was illegal and have called for new polls while at the same time maintaining diplomatic relations with Caracas.