Trump’s tax records show loss of over 1 billion US dollars

US President Trump’s tax records made public by the New York times has shown that from the period 1985 to 1994 his businesses lost over 1 billion US dollars.

Trump has been notoriously elusive on his tax returns breaking with convention refusing to publish them as part of his successful presidential campaign when virtually every other candidate for the presidency has made their tax returns public in the past.

The reality painted by the tax records contradicts Trump’s self-spun tale about financial triumph – perhaps the single largest self-proclaimed reason given for Trump’s qualification for president.

Read Full New York Times Story