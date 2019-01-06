The Irish Kid, multiple-time winner of the Junior Monarch title, is the only newcomer among the twelve calypsonians who avoided elimination and are now headed for the quarter final of the 2019 Calypso competition.

The twelve were chosen from among sixty competitors who performed at the 2019 eliminations held at the Harlem Plaza on Saturday night.

The others are: Vigilante, Healer, Hunter, Black Diamond, Danyan, Webb, Mask Eruption, Triumph, Intruder and

Soul pusses.

The reserves are Son of Saint, Derose and Mighty Omee.

DNO has learned that 2018 semifinalists, Alisha and Stephan will not be competing this year which means that two of the reserves will also move on to the quarterfinal. There are also reports that another of last year’s semifinalists may have to be replaced but DNO has been unable to confirm that.