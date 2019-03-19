Twenty-six police officers have completed a five-day Small Unit Tactics training held at Morne Bruce.

The training conducted by the Florida National Guard ran from March 11th to March 15th.

The officers were trained in Riot Response Tactics, Room Clearing Tactics, and Vehicular Checkpoints.

Acting Deputy Chief of Police, Lincoln Corbette who addressed the closing ceremony held at the Police Headquarters, said the training was timely and a lot more will be organized.

“A part from the military type training there will be training in other fields…,” he stated. “We always welcome training and are thankful.”

He congratulated all 26 participants of the training.

Corbette urged participants on their return to their respective stations to implement the knowledge they have learnt.

One participant told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview that the training was very beneficial.

“It was a good follow-up to my initial training,” he said. “Most of the material that were touched on were more in-depth.”

He continued, “Coming out of the training, I feel much more equipped and confident to carry out that kind of function.”