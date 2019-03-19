Twenty-six police officers complete Small Unit Tactics trainingDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 at 10:16 AM
Twenty-six police officers have completed a five-day Small Unit Tactics training held at Morne Bruce.
The training conducted by the Florida National Guard ran from March 11th to March 15th.
The officers were trained in Riot Response Tactics, Room Clearing Tactics, and Vehicular Checkpoints.
Acting Deputy Chief of Police, Lincoln Corbette who addressed the closing ceremony held at the Police Headquarters, said the training was timely and a lot more will be organized.
“A part from the military type training there will be training in other fields…,” he stated. “We always welcome training and are thankful.”
He congratulated all 26 participants of the training.
Corbette urged participants on their return to their respective stations to implement the knowledge they have learnt.
One participant told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview that the training was very beneficial.
“It was a good follow-up to my initial training,” he said. “Most of the material that were touched on were more in-depth.”
He continued, “Coming out of the training, I feel much more equipped and confident to carry out that kind of function.”
9 Comments
With Corbette talking this bunch is bad news…….. I just hope and pray that they don unleash their fury on innocent Dominicans who don’t support Skerrit.
Not Very long ago the Late Dame Mary Eugenia Charles disbanded the defense force in Dominica, the question is Why?
Maybe Mama Eugenia had envisioned the ills that could be brought against a country’s own ppl if power is set in the wrong hands.
Today, Skerrit has used the police on multiple occasions to intimidate dissenting Citizens on even the simplest issues and further, he is constantly seeking to militarize the Police, note the apparel, note the Chinese riot gear and paraphernalia.
More recently concerned citizens have been asking whether Skerrit will concede defeat in the upcoming elections..well take a look at the preparations he has been making.
Further, just take note that in spite of the increase of Police numbers Crime and Murders have increased dramatically, so that kinda make one think what is the focus of the Police?
Hope you all unprofessional bunch,don’t believe that what you learnt should be used on unarmed citizens as with the riot gear from China or Venezuela and the subsequent teargassing of unarmed citizens..Many of you all are not professional,but political. That’s why Dominicans should be concerned.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
@ %What are you worrying about have you got something in mind? Or do you know something we don’t yet know!!!
Looks more like the Dominica Army than the Dominica Police Force.
What a response. Every police force around the world is trained to handle riots. What’s your issue? Everyone should be happy for DA to have a well trained police force but it again that would depend on there intentions
There is a place in copthall where paintball is pplayed. I believe the police can use this facility to train for armed combat.
Dem fellas training to arrest opposition mab?
Something so wi my boy, trust me