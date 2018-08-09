Police have said two men are currently in police custody assisting them with their investigation into the shooting death of a man from Grand Bay.

According to Police PRO, Sergeant Simon Edwards, the incident occurred at 9:20 am, Wednesday, on Kennedy Avenue, at the intersection of Kings Lane, in Roseau.

“Esron Roberts, adult male of Montine, Grand Bay, received two gunshot wounds, one to the face and the other to his leg. He was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department at the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was treated and subsequently pronounced dead by a medical doctor. The body of Esron Roberts was brought to the Lyndhurst Funeral Home. Two male individuals are assisting the police with their investigations,” Edwards reported.