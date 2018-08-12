Two major accidents at Marigot and Pointe MichelDominica News Online - Sunday, August 12th, 2018 at 6:35 PM
DNO has received reports that a motor cycle accident has occurred in Marigot on Sunday afternoon. Unconfirmed reports indicate that at least one person may have died.
A vehicle went off the road on the Soufriere to Pointe Michel road in the area where Melvina’s bar was located, few details are available at this time. DNO will continue to monitor these developing stories.
