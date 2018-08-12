Photo of vehicle that went off the road near Melvina’s in Pointe Michel

DNO has received reports that a motor cycle accident has occurred in Marigot on Sunday afternoon. Unconfirmed reports indicate that at least one person may have died.

A vehicle went off the road on the Soufriere to Pointe Michel road in the area where Melvina’s bar was located, few details are available at this time. DNO will continue to monitor these developing stories.

 

 

 

 