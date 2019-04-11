Two regional airlines offer travel discounts for Jazz ‘n Creole

LIAT and Winair have partnered with the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) in offering travel discounts for the upcoming Jazz n’ Creole Festival.

Marketing Executive of Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) Samantha Letang made the announcement during a press conference on Wednesday.

“The partnership with LIAT has borne fruit and LIAT has given a 20 percent discount on all airfares and for persons travelling to Dominica for Jazz n’ Creole 2019. So, this is a real commandment on LIAT’s part ensuring that Jazz n’ Creole is supported and we encourage persons to quickly book,” Letang stated.

According to Letang, Friday, 5th April was the starting date for bookings for the discounted airfare and the travel dates for persons with discounted tickets are May 2nd to the 7th for the main stage event.

The main stage event for this year’s Jazz ‘n Creole will be held from May 3rd to the 5th at Fort Shirley at the Cabrits.

Those who plan to visit for the event are being asked to log on to liat.com for terms and conditions and to book the flights.

“Any other information you can log on to dominicafestivals.com for that information,” Letang said.

Meantime, she added that Winair has also come on board for support of the Dominica Jazz n’ Creole Festival this year for only US$280 round trip.

“Persons can book Winair and come and enjoy themselves…,”she said. “Make reservations via their sales office at reservations at flywinair.com”

Letang said travel dates are from May 1st to the 7th and booking dates started on Tuesday 9th April.

“So today you can start booking until the end of April,” she advised.