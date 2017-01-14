U.S. Embassy Makes Donation to Dominica Office of Disaster ManagementDominica News Online - Saturday, January 14th, 2017 at 11:48 PM
On January 12, the United States Embassy, in collaboration with United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) donated USD$800,000 in equipment to the Dominica government to assist its citizens more efficiently in the event of a natural disaster. The equipment included two bobcats, which will allow the Office of Disaster Management to respond more quickly and effectively to landslides; tower lights which will allow operations to be conducted around the clock, thereby opening roads to communities more quickly than in the past; water pumps which are specially designed to rapidly reduce flooding in low-lying areas; and emergency generators. The donation, which was made possible under the U.S. SOUTHCOM Humanitarian Assistance Program, is intended to augment the Office of Disaster Management’s current supplies.
“On behalf of the United States Government and U.S. SOUTHCOM, I am proud to continue our longstanding friendship with the government and people of Dominica, through the provision of equipment, and more importantly, the partnerships specifically developed through this initiative. Our work together benefits both our nations, and our shared Caribbean region, as we strive together to improve the lives of citizens in the face of today’s environmental challenges,” commented U.S. Ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, Linda Taglialatela.
The U.S. Embassy and U.S. SOUTHCOM have been very active in equipping emergency operations centers and warehouses across the Caribbean to assist countries in the region to respond to potential natural disasters. Over the past year, U.S. SOUTHCOM has assisted Dominica with five humanitarian projects, with this latest donation being the 15th project overall for the Eastern Caribbean in the past year.
Caption: U.S. Ambassador Linda Taglialatela tests out one of the bobcats which the United States Embassy, in collaboration with United States Southern Command donated to the Dominica government.
14 Comments
Thank you for your ongoing assistance to Dominica. It is greatly appreciated.
Kuntgratulationzz Karl Nassieff,,, did u have anything to do wiff dat sale?
Thanks to the United States. The needs are great and so I look forward to more assistance from the United States to significantly strengthen the capacity of agencies in Dominica to respond effectively to natural disasters..
hope all you give recognition to the former guys who were at the ODM, post the 2013 Trough and TS Erika who negotiated the project before they were kicked out by the political derectorate and a self aclaimed Disaster Specialist who is convinced that he is the only Authority of Disaster in Dominica.
Wonder whether the present NDC knows the back ground or what these equipment was meant to do????
Thank you .
Hmmmmm…..Interesting timing for the delivery of these equipment by the US Embassy.
Thank you
thanks very much USA
very nice
Good show for this worthwhile donation.
God Bless America that why we have to stop selling our passport to crook and criminial that will destroy this helpful country. By the way wher eis hte money the US Government had given the Skerrit Lead Administration to build the Cost Guard.
Wayyyyyy America watching skerro
Massive intervention from the US!
A big thank you to the U. S