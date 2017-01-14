On January 12, the United States Embassy, in collaboration with United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) donated USD$800,000 in equipment to the Dominica government to assist its citizens more efficiently in the event of a natural disaster. The equipment included two bobcats, which will allow the Office of Disaster Management to respond more quickly and effectively to landslides; tower lights which will allow operations to be conducted around the clock, thereby opening roads to communities more quickly than in the past; water pumps which are specially designed to rapidly reduce flooding in low-lying areas; and emergency generators. The donation, which was made possible under the U.S. SOUTHCOM Humanitarian Assistance Program, is intended to augment the Office of Disaster Management’s current supplies.

“On behalf of the United States Government and U.S. SOUTHCOM, I am proud to continue our longstanding friendship with the government and people of Dominica, through the provision of equipment, and more importantly, the partnerships specifically developed through this initiative. Our work together benefits both our nations, and our shared Caribbean region, as we strive together to improve the lives of citizens in the face of today’s environmental challenges,” commented U.S. Ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, Linda Taglialatela.

The U.S. Embassy and U.S. SOUTHCOM have been very active in equipping emergency operations centers and warehouses across the Caribbean to assist countries in the region to respond to potential natural disasters. Over the past year, U.S. SOUTHCOM has assisted Dominica with five humanitarian projects, with this latest donation being the 15th project overall for the Eastern Caribbean in the past year.

Caption: U.S. Ambassador Linda Taglialatela tests out one of the bobcats which the United States Embassy, in collaboration with United States Southern Command donated to the Dominica government.