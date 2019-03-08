The La Salette Global Association (LSGA) which is based in the United Kingdom has unveiled a plaque with the names of all those who perished from the community of Pointe Michel during the passage of Hurricane Maria on September 18, 2017.

Carlton Philbert is Chairman of the LSGA which was established in 2018 in an effort to enhance the village of Pointe Michel.

“We will work with the people and all organizations; we are all for hard work and action. We choose this as our first project since we felt that it will help in the healing process for the family and friends of those who perished,” Philbert said.

Philbert has pledged his association’s commitment to the further development his community and to work closely with the youth.

Parliamentary representative for the area, Denise Charles described the occasion as “unique” saying that she can’t recall ever speaking at an event for persons who were lost because of a hurricane.

“This shows the growth of our community as a people and together we can work for those who are in need and give support for those who are suffering,” Charles said.

She said while some people are yet to get full closure because they are yet to get the remains of their loved ones for proper closure, she is pleased with the efforts of the LSGA.

“I must applaud the LSGA for bringing some sort of closure to the families in Pointe Michel,” she said.

Pointing out that the community is small, the parliamentary representative called on residents to work with each other.

“We need to let the families know that we stand together with them as we move forward as a community, being our brother’s keeper and not judging each other unnecessarily,” Charles stated.

Jerome Bardouille, a teacher, sportsman and community-based activist, commended the LSGA initiative and also recognized it as an opportunity for community togetherness

“We can work together as a community despite our political affiliations. God is with us and without him we can do nothing. It is good when community can come together as this in true love; this plaque should speak volume to us,” he remarked.