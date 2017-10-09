During a joint press conference in Roseau on Sunday October 8th, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres while recognizing the dramatic level of devastation which he witnessed in the country, echoed the assertion of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s address to the UN that there is scientific proof that climate change is responsible for the level of natural disasters currently being witnessed in the Caribbean and around the world.

The Secretary General stated to the room of press personnel that he had two main concerns:

“One, is to make sure the international community fully recognizes that this intensity of hurricanes and this multiplication of hurricanes in the Caribbean in this season is not an accident. It is the result of climate change.” He said.

Secondly, Guterres urged the international community to understand that the level of support Dominica requires cannot be achieved through traditional instruments, due to particular vulnerabilities which are faced by the country in light of the recent devastation.

While applauding the thrust of the Dominican Government to rebuild as the first ‘green’ climate resistant country in the world, the Secretary General proposed that there must be new financial and supportive mechanisms put in place in order to assist the country in recovery.

In pledging the support of the United Nations for Dominica in exposing the effects of climate change he promised : “Our voice will be together with your voice .”

Full video below: