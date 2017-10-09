Media Release Courtesy Office of the Prime Minister Dominica United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres visited Dominica on Sunday, October 8, 2017. He was met and welcomed by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and Foreign Minister Francine Baron. Both met briefly at the Canefield Airport VIP Lounge before heading off via helicopter to the Kalinago Territory.

Following the visit to the Kalinago Territory, the delegation met at the Office of the Prime Minister in Roseau. President Charles Savarin also attended the meeting in the Prime Minister’s Office.