UN Secretary General Visits DominicaDominica News Online - Monday, October 9th, 2017 at 1:31 PM
Media Release Courtesy Office of the Prime Minister Dominica
Monday, October 9, 2017 — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres visited Dominica on Sunday, October 8, 2017. He was met and welcomed by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and Foreign Minister Francine Baron. Both met briefly at the Canefield Airport VIP Lounge before heading off via helicopter to the Kalinago Territory.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
26 Comments
Mr. PM, now we have the UN secretary general in Dominica wouldn’t it be great to hold a joint press briefing with him so our media practitioners could ask him some questions we have been seeking answers for since August 2015?
We heard of the arrest and conviction of our friend NG, whom we love to death and cut some cake with him. In fact we know our PM signed something on our behalf, that had to do with some communication thingy that the UN might be in an ideal position to tell us about, since our PM never found the time to tell us because as soon as he landed in Dominica from the Macau trip on August 28, he had to deal with Erika, from which we never recovered.
We know Matthew Russell Lee, of ICP asked the UN several times about some top level secrets that had to do with DA and what we may have signed but that was in NY. Now we have the real man in town, Mr. PM should allow us to question him, especially Mr. Angelo, so we could know where we stand as a nation in deep need now.
We should be thankful and appreciative of this visit, because every little bit will help. The UN nations will know the real Dominica instead of viewing it on a map or report. That will make a real difference in their policy decisions on Dominica.
Why! Are you being so ignorant…..
Who is being so ignorant John Brown, You? Why are you so cruel to yourself…..Who is being so cruel…..?
Is it this corrupt Labour Government. ????? I would not be surprise
All u food and supplies is for one set thank u astaphane I could creep and go and get food
Forty years ago, after David destroyed us ,I was a confident young man that didn’t even think of migrating because we had every reason to be optimistic. OJ was then acting PM in an interim United government; we knew OJ was not in any trouble at home or abroad and hence it was just a matter of months to go to the polls to elect a government we all could trust. As a strong United nation we felt it was not going to be a problem to get money to build a better and stronger Dominica. But alas papa Bodier mawii Josef, such is not the case this time and I afraid for the future! This time around everything is just the opposite with a very bad government, a divider, and a leader that is only concerned about staying in power by all means necessary to protect himself. I really afraid man and to make it worse I do even know who can trust
Your posting is so unreal. How could Skerrit create a Cat 5 hurricane for political gain. Compare this to a statement “Police cannot tell us what to do”
Some people project their ignorance, lack of common sense and education. I cannot believe that a person would make such a senseless comment. What such people state is real stupidity. One day types as that will pay for their words.
You are real and truthful on this one. vi was better managed, the Local government DDO`s and CDA`s people were professional, now we are left with not and a waving PM seeking credibility. We know Skerrit does not fit this esteem position as Prime Minister to a country so poor ( and cronies created) that needs elevating to a higher level by someone who is mature, developmentally focussed and won`t put hands in the kitty cash tin of the state. That money belongs to us tax payers. We are still questioning the Bin Bobol, the Fertilizer Bobol, our CBI money (millions) and much more, many more questions to answer.
This meeting the UN Secretary General, is just a photo shot, that’s it, but not credible with Skerrit there representing us Dominicans – he has not earned that protocol. His gang of friends are Monfared, the Nigerian oil minister queen wanted for fraud somewhere in Africa. etc… and the likes of some Astaphan guy and more old teeth Labourites beg and seen. DLP worse that…
And U R 60 plus at minimum cant think of migrating right? I fel ur pain. I was a passed mid teenager.
finished 6th form college then migrate after elections and never looked back unlike U. that was 1980.
Did not regret it. Now it’s gonna be worst. After David the best left never to return. It’s gonna be 100fold th migration this time. As things are1 x10000. We have been st bacl 100 yrs not with physicalretrogression but the wack minds we have on island. Guy my age worked hard very hard to become professionals kids like adults on island want EVERYTHING YSTERDAY, HOUSE,CARS, CURVE TVs,SWIMMING POOLS IN BACkYARDs even older ne who we thought ad some values. ETC.am not a pessimist but it is obvious. the able have left to the metropolis kaka wat stays on island.take a look at the gywyeh for brogodoow no storage in ROSEAU so supplies are packaged and distributed by Neo-DLPs. Is this a good sign or what? 1000’s have left via the loupes/Guds and Martinique.Th USA made kids with…
parents with green cards wholeft DA to make certain their kids were US born have long gone after the Chinese medical students and other working ( on island) nationals. If u do not get the drift now by the time u do u maybe looking at DA as a pasture.
If only you could see the future. Do not be presumptuous. You do not know what is in store for you wherever you reside. If only you knew.
I wonder who is really the bad person. You call another bad? God knows you and your lifestyle. He knows everything about you and whatever you do. Cease judging for you will be harshly judged.
Thanks for the visit Mr. General Secretary. Your presence in Dominica has shone a brighter light on the plight of the Dominica people after the devastation of Hurricane Maria. Let the entire world know that we are in desperate need of aid to rebuild this beautiful island of ours.
THANK YOU
The worst hit villag was pte Michel why could”t make it a priority. to visite there, Skerrit must go.
Pointe Michel also cleaned up very quickly … at least inside the village… perhaps there was more visible damage in the Kalinago area … #justathought
You should know what occurred and was occurring in Pointe Michel prior to Hurricane Maria. Recall what occurred. It is too bad the good pays along with the evil ones.
DNO, is this Aliereza Monfared shaking hands with PM? Did he call Mano so he could know which account to send the hurricane relief supplies to? Tell him we need money asap and can’t delay
Photo opportunity is not going to help the nation rebuild!
The world knows by now the country is devastated; and what needs to be done is to commenced rebuilding the infrastructure, and the personal life’s of those who lost everything. Roosevelt Skerrit boast of buildings a hundred (100%) percent insured, and insurance money from both local and international insurance companies will soon be flowing into the country.
Roosevelt however; seems to forget to tell the nation, if he meant the 100% insured buildings are all government owned: Certainly I know many people in Wesley in some case house no longer exists, blown off their foundation into oblivion.
Such people houses were not insured, and to crown it all the owners are not young body-abele anymore; who is going to provide new shelter for the poor and unfortunate? The billions of money need to rebuild Dominica will not come by talking cr*p, and talking photographs!
Skerrit needs to show the picture of his meeting with head of the IMF to continue to infuriate some people. Skerrit, I admire the way you are handling this terrible situation Dominica is in right now. Keep doing your job; that is what you were voted in to do.
His enemies/critics do not appreciate it. It eats their hearts out. Too bad for them.
First of all Government does not insure anything….not building, not vehicles…nothing. Then you with all this brain should be helping instead of degrading people. what is your problem. You think its fun to write negative stuff to get attention and uplift your social status. Yours will be behind, just you wait.
Ummm….so tell me how it is the prime minister’s fault that your relatives’ houses in Wesley were not insured?
Or maybe your Wesleyan relatives believed that hurricane is “Roseau people ting”??
Now that the eyes of the UN and the rest of the world are on Dominica, all for the wrong reasons , but still I hope we will put away all politics and come together to rebuild our lovely Dominica.
The passing of the terrible storm is a sign that Dominicans have to put away selfish ways and unite.
Many people in the outside world are uniting to help us so it will be important that we do the same.
DA, once we get rid of this corrupt Labour government and its inept PM Skerrit we will move forward with dignity and decency and holding hands in clean development for our Dominica. We do not trust Skerrit, he is poor and questionable leader and has failed us. Skerrit Must Go if we need decent and matrure people in government at a time like this.
Redundant message as usual. Who is going to remove Skerrit from power? Keep dreaming.