The United Workers Party (UWP) has said that it is reiterating its call to government for a minimum monthly benefit to all Public Pensioners of $500.00, with immediate effect.
The UWP’s announcement comes in the wake of Prime Minister Skerrit’s decision, as announced in his 2018 Independence Day address, to give a one-off gratuity payment to the lowest paid categories of pensioners in Dominica.
He said those who currently receive $300.00 a month as non-contributory pension will in December, receive a total of $500.00. The prime minister also announced that those who receive between $300.00 and $500.00 each month, and have contributed to the pensions scheme over the years, will receive an extra “top up” of $300.00.
“The leadership of the United Workers Party, expresses great disappointment at the government’s recently announced, single top up to five hundred dollars in December 2018, instead of the sensible, data driven approach, proposed by Honourable Linton,” the UWP stated in a release.
“In his response to the 2018/2019 budget presentation in Parliament, July 2018, Honorable Lennox Linton, leader of the Parliamentary Opposition and Leader of the United Workers Party, made the call for a monthly minimum benefit of five hundred dollars ($500) to Public Pensioners,” the UWP said. “This measure will ensure that seniors who currently receive three hundred dollars ($300), can afford to live above the national poverty line.”
The party said it will treat this commitment as a priority if it is elected to office.
“The Political Leader further reaffirms his commitment to effecting this measure as a priority, upon taking office as Prime Minister. The Party contends that the proposal by the government will serve only to subject the seniors of this country to prolonged and undue hardship at a time of their vulnerability,” the release stated.
5 Comments
Where is that kind of money coming from ? We all know of the devastation the Island went through, Gdp down to O say what may have to be said, it is either there is good fiscal management ? or Dominica have been captured by Mr Skerrit/DLP. Apparently , CBI seems to be very lucrative, no wonder Mr Linton continue to hope on being Prime Minister. What ever the Gov’t can do for the pensioners must be applauded , that’s what any Gov’t should do .
I fully support the call, and I hope that the failed DLP regime will acquiesce…It cannot be that be in 2018 pensioners (most) are supposed to subsist on $300.00…All the labour parties before this Skerrite lead DLP would do differently.This one lacks love and empathy towards the same people who vote them.This is what differentiates UWP from this wicked DLP.
UWP is all about the poor and downtrodden,DLP’S preoccupation is self .
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
That’s the type of idea that helps to win elections.
$500 a month is barely enough to live on for two weeks much less one month. Hopefully, logic will prevail and those who can affect change for a better pension will succeed. It always amazes me how the Powers That Be live large, while at the same time expecting other to live on pittance; that is mind boggling.
The money doesnt come from no where though.
Present day tax payers have to contribute to the pension.