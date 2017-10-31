The Conference on Jobs and Inclusive Growth: Partnerships for Sustainable Tourism is slated to take place on 27-29 November in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The aim of the conference is to develop a plan which fosters future development in the sustainable tourism sector by providing practical guides to various nations, organizations and other stake-holders in the industry.

The event is being designed to expand on the theme of the United Nations 2017 International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development. A major collaborator will be international development firm Chemonics International which will advise the actors involved in developing public-private partnerships (PPPs) geared toward contributing to sustainable development in tourism.

According to a statement from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO):

“The conference will bring together world leaders from the tourism industry along with governments, donors, international development and finance organizations to design and coordinate an international road map and foster collaborative relationships for inclusive economic and social development via tourism.”