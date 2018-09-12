At 8 pm, Tropical Storm Isaac was located near latitude 15.4 degrees north and longitude 57.2 degrees west or about 305 miles east of Dominica. Isaac is moving westward at 20 mph with maximum sustained winds near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some further weakening is expected but Isaac should remain a tropical storm as it passes over or near to Dominica on Thursday.

Residents are advised to closely monitor the progress of Isaac. Preparations should by now be completed or rushed to completion for arrival of this system.

Rainbands ahead of Tropical Storm Isaac are expected to generate an increase in cloudiness, scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorm activity, across the Lesser Antilles, tonight with activity increasing by tomorrow. A FLOOD WARNING is in effect as of 6pm. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should be vigilant and should exercise extreme caution.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING remains in effect for Dominica. A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within 24 hours in this case.

Rough seas are expected during the next 12 hours with wave height increasing up to 10.0ft. A further increase can be expected thereafter.

A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning is in effect from 6pm Wednesday September 12, 2018 until further notice.