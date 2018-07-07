Tropical Storm Beryl has weakened according to the latest forecast from the Dominica Meteorological office. Sustained winds have been recorded of 50mph or 85km/h with higher gusts, this is down from the last report of sustained winds of 60mph.

At 5pm, Tropical Storm Beryl was located near latitude 12.7 degrees north and longitude 52.7 degrees west or about 605 miles east south-east of Dominica. Beryl is moving west north westward at 17 mph (28km/h) On the forecast track, the center of Beryl will move over or near to Dominica late Sunday. Additional weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours especially on entering the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Residents are advised to keep informed on the progress of this system and to make all necessary preparations. Regardless of intensity, a deterioration in weather conditions is expected across Dominica by tonight, increasing to widespread moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms and winds gusting to tropical storm force and possible hurricane force by Sunday afternoon into Monday. Rough to dangerously high seas are expected to begin affecting Dominica by Sunday night through to Monday.

All users of the sea are advised to take all necessary precautions to protect life and property.

Current rainfall amount projected for Dominica is between 4 to 6 inches (100 to 150mm) with higher amounts in elevated areas.