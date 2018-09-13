The Center of Hurricane Isaac has moved into the Caribbean Sea.

Prime Minister Skerrit said moments ago during an interview on state-owned DBS that he had received that information from the Dominica Meteorological Service.

“This good news. The center of the storm has gone into the Caribbean Sea, We are waiting for the entire system to move away from Dominica and in the next couple hours an assessment will be made so that we can advyse the nation on the action that we take in that situation. We thank God for his many blessings,” the prime minister stated.

Skerrit said that he hoped to speak to the country at about 5:30 pm today. However, despite the good news, the prime minister urged residents to continue to be vigilant as the outer bands of the system could still cause heavy rainfall on the island.

The 11:00 AM advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Florida places Tropical Storm Isaac at latitude 14.9 degrees N and longitude 61.8 degrees W. The system is moving westward at 20 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

Barometric pressure is 1006 millibars.