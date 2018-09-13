UPDATE: Center of TS Isaac moves into Caribbean SeaDominica News Online - Thursday, September 13th, 2018 at 11:53 AM
The Center of Hurricane Isaac has moved into the Caribbean Sea.
Prime Minister Skerrit said moments ago during an interview on state-owned DBS that he had received that information from the Dominica Meteorological Service.
“This good news. The center of the storm has gone into the Caribbean Sea, We are waiting for the entire system to move away from Dominica and in the next couple hours an assessment will be made so that we can advyse the nation on the action that we take in that situation. We thank God for his many blessings,” the prime minister stated.
Skerrit said that he hoped to speak to the country at about 5:30 pm today. However, despite the good news, the prime minister urged residents to continue to be vigilant as the outer bands of the system could still cause heavy rainfall on the island.
The 11:00 AM advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Florida places Tropical Storm Isaac at latitude 14.9 degrees N and longitude 61.8 degrees W. The system is moving westward at 20 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.
Barometric pressure is 1006 millibars.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
17 Comments
God is is control, I heard somewhere that grace is getting what you don’t deserve, mercy is not getting what you deserve. God showed you all mercy, now is time to serve him cast away your idols and repent of your sins. Or God not hear you all prayers next time. God bless.
To those of you who informed us of the storm Isaac,thank you!!!
To Dr Fontaine and Joshua.Thank you guys… Dr Fontaine you are indeed a good teacher!!!Proud of you sir!!!!
God just warning us now. Stop give rich people like the hardware people in posse government schorlaships and money to buy laptop
Hmm smh dominican people so foolish it not even funny. Sickening the way you all think
Don’t forget DA was spared by Irma and Harvey before Maria hit us. God spearing us is not a sign that we have gotten better, as confirmed by your foolish comment @ nature boy. What I am saying though is we just witnessed God’s grace and mercy so let’s give thanks
@DA Fails – ……….. you not easy nuh
Thanks DNO for the great professional job. Many of us appreciate the constant update because we had no other source of news about Dominica and the hurricane. Great job guys. May God bless you the Admin staff.
When DA got hit by super storm Maria some folks was saying God was punishing DA for the ills of it’s government. Now that DA has been speared by storm Isaac I wonder what some folks will say was the reason why.
Don’t forget DA was spared by Irma and Harvey before Maria hit us. God spearing us is not a sign that we have gotten better, as confirmed by your foolish comment @ nature boy. What I am saying though is we just witnessed God’s grace and mercy so let’s give thanks
God still is,dominica is doomed,too much corruption,the people that are worthy he looks after.
Who tells you that Dominica was not punished?Do you know that yesterday was a partial working day?Do you know that today was not a working day? Can you put a dollar value to that $$$$$$$$.? To you punishment seem to be synonymous to destruction,but you are incorrect.!!!!!! You have a warped meaning of the two words.
I think that we were spared of Isaac because there are still some good Dominicans and strong prayer warriors. The problem with Dominica is just poor management and leadership…I commend profusely pastor Randy Rodney.I love him and I respect him,because he fears nothing.There are a few others,but I am forced to mention his name.
we were spared because Skerrit the great, rode to the top of Morne Diablotins opened his arms and declared the Hurricane Issac be downgraded to a storm and pass over Dominica without causing any damage!!!
Here you got it!!!! Reign forever Skerrit the great
NatureBoy there are classifications such as co-incidence, causality, casuality etc ask the local philosophers, political scientists on island be they real imagined.
in the Diaspora check Dr. SHILLINGFORD,DR. F,TELEMAQUE etc.
Thank God we can’t take no more stay safe pm
When Tropical storm berryl was coming I put a comment saying allu send me hurricane shelter for no reason and sit down by old people now look allu do it again, fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me
@DA Falls you are an idiot with no brain.
Thank you Jesus….