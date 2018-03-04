Tarrie Anselm, Jair Pendenque, Kareen George and Ashfred Morris have brought home victory for Dominica at the Windward Islands Debating Competition.

The Dominica State College team was accompanied by their coach and mentor Trudy Christian. In the final leg of the competition held on Saturday 3rd March 2018, they edged out the team from St. Lucia to take home the trophy. This is the second straight win for the DSC team and Ms. Christian.

Apart from the DSC, the other three participating colleges were the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College from St. Lucia, T.A Marryshow Community College of Grenada and St. Vincent and Grenadines Community College.

The debaters battled on the following topic: ‘There should be fixed terms (in office) for Prime Ministers of OECS countries’, ‘The perpetual heavy reliance on tourism by Caribbean countries is unwise’, and ‘The lack of good governance is more debilitating to sustainable development in the Caribbean than the likely impacts of climate change’.

The competition was held with the support of Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), the Caribbean Centre for Development Administration (CARICAD), and the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

One of the stated aims of the Windward Islands Debating Competition is to reinforce the multidisciplinary approach which is needed to assess the needs of the Caribbean societies and nurture critical thinkers who will help shape the democratic societies of the Caribbean region.