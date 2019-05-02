UPDATE: Escaped prisoner recaptured

Fagan Jno Hope who had escaped from the Stockfarm prison on 1st May 2019 has been recaptured according to the police.

According to prison authorities, Jno Hope was “in the garden as usual doing some work around 10.30am [on Wednesday] and when a head count was taken at 11am he was not located.”

Jno hope is serving a 35 year sentence for a number of sexual offenses on a minor.