UPDATE: Escaped prisoner recaptured

Fagan Jno Hope who had escaped from the Stockfarm prison on 1st May 2019 has been recaptured according to the police.
According to prison authorities, Jno Hope was “in the garden as usual doing some work around 10.30am [on Wednesday] and when a head count was taken at 11am he was not located.”
Jno hope is serving a 35 year sentence for a number of sexual offenses on a minor.
He was jailed in 2015 by justice Errol Thomas.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.