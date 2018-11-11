The Flash Flood Warning for Dominica has been discontinued as of 6:00 am today. However, unsettled conditions are expected to persist across the region during the next 36 to 48 hours.

In its 6:00 am weather advisory, the Dominica Meteorological Services stated that conditions in terms of rainfall have improved across Dominica steadily throughout the night. As a result, the Flash-Flood Warning has been discontinued as of 6:00 am today Sunday 11th November 2018.

Some occasional moderate to heavy showers are still possible and may lead to the rapid onset of flash-flooding due to the over saturated conditions already being experienced on the ground.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution as bands of moderate to heavy showers could move across the island during today.