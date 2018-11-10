UPDATE: Flash Flood Warning extended to 6:00 am Sunday Nov 11Dominica News Online - Saturday, November 10th, 2018 at 6:19 PM
A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Dominica as unstable weather conditions continue to affect the island.
In its 6:00 pm weather advisory issued today, Saturday November 10, the Dominica Meteorological Service said lingering moisture and instability associated with a low level trough system are expected to generate cloudiness, showers and isolated thunderstorms activity across Dominica into tonight. Conditions appear favourable for this activity to linger across the island during tonight with a gradual improvement in conditions expected by tomorrow.
Reports have indicated occurrences of flooding, landslides and rockfall over sections of the island.
The Met Office stated that due to the saturated nature of the soil and the projection for additional rainfall of up to 2 inches, the FLASH FLOOD WARNING remains in effect for Dominica until 6 am Sunday. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to continue to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution during tonight.
The Met office stressed that everyone should seek safe shelter and remain indoors.
